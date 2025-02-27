The need to get around ostracism in god’s name

The fantastic success of the Kannada film Kantara, which literally means forest and is based on the bhoota of southern Karnataka, has brought greater global attention to Theyyams for its similarity. The fantastic facial paintings, gaudy costumes and enriched theatrical elements bring larger crowds to the folk art form.

A typical Theyyam performance is known as Kaliyaattam. The 2017 Malayalam superhit film of this name—an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello in the form of Theyyam—earned a national award for actor Suresh Gopi, the current Union minister of state for tourism.

It’s a ritual folk form of northern Kerala that’s predominantly performed at venues known as kaavu, a sacred groove that sustains flora and fauna. Most kaavus have disappeared, having been replaced by constructions. Theyyam can be performed anywhere by making a temporary sacred space called pathi.

Despite efforts by the government and private agencies, the form is today inadequately disseminated across the country because of vested interests that restrict performances outside in the name of patronising the art. It doesn’t help that many Theyyam artists are not educated beyond basic schooling.

There is much to appreciate about the artform. The attributed divinity of Theyyam is supposed to be sustained for a maximum of moonne mukkal naazhika or 90 minutes. The rest is for entertainment and panam vechu thozhal, or blessing the people who may pay cash as a token of devotion. This sum is the artists’ kolu that helps sustain them during the off-season stretching from May to October.

Narayanan Peruvannan, a recipient of the Padma Shri last year and an acclaimed exponent, went to Ajman in the UAE in November 2024 with seven others and performed Theyyam in its traditional way, after making the pathi and with customary rituals. But shortly after, a few caste-based groups banned them from performing at traditional venues back home, declining their right to work and warning others to refrain from associating with them.

Peruvannan said, “Some of the people connected to the venues, where I have the traditional right to perform, expressed their helplessness for the fear of being snubbed too.” Those who bar them from performing never call it a ban for fear of being sued, but say they have said “not interested in inviting such people, and prefer a substitute”. Yet, they look the other way when Theyyams are presented during political roadshows or associated with films.

Years ago, Lakshmanan Peruvannan, a fine actor representing the deity Muchilot Bhagavathi, was banned from performing in Bengaluru. After a while, Pramod Komaram, known as Karivellur Valiyachchan in Theyyam parlance, told this writer, “We have not banned anyone, but decided not to invite [some of them] any longer.”