Ekta Ka Mahakumbh – Dawn of a new era for Viksit Bharat

The Mahakumbh has successfully concluded in Prayagraj. A grand Mahayajna of Unity has been completed. When the consciousness of a nation awakens, when it breaks free from the shackles of a centuries-old mindset of subjugation, it breathes freely in the fresh air of renewed energy. This result has been witnessed at the Ekta Ka Mahakumbh (Mahakumbh of Unity) since January 13.

On January 22, 2024, during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I spoke about Devbhakti and Deshbhakti–devotion to the divine and the nation. During the Mahakumbh, Gods and Goddesses, saints, women, children, youth, senior citizens and people from all walks of life came together. We witnessed the nation’s awakened consciousness. This was Ekta Ka Mahakumbh, where the sentiments of 140 crore Indians converged at the same place and time for this sacred occasion.

In this holy region of Prayagraj is Shringverpur, a sacred land of unity, harmony and love, where Prabhu Shri Ram and Nishadraj met. Their meeting symbolised the confluence of devotion and goodwill. Even today, Prayagraj inspires us with the same spirit.

For 45 days, I witnessed crores of Indians going to the Sangam. The wave of emotions at the confluence kept rising. The holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati filled every pilgrim with enthusiasm, energy, and confidence.

This Mahakumbh is a subject of study for modern management professionals, planning, and policy experts. Nowhere in the world is there any parallel or example of this scale.