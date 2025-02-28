Ekta Ka Mahakumbh – Dawn of a new era for Viksit Bharat

The Mahakumbh has successfully concluded in Prayagraj. A grand Mahayajna of Unity has been completed. When the consciousness of a nation awakens, when it breaks free from the shackles of a centuries-old mindset of subjugation, it breathes freely in the fresh air of renewed energy. This result has been witnessed at the Ekta Ka Mahakumbh (Mahakumbh of Unity) since January 13.
On January 22, 2024, during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I spoke about Devbhakti and Deshbhakti–devotion to the divine and the nation. During the Mahakumbh, Gods and Goddesses, saints, women, children, youth, senior citizens and people from all walks of life came together. We witnessed the nation’s awakened consciousness. This was Ekta Ka Mahakumbh, where the sentiments of 140 crore Indians converged at the same place and time for this sacred occasion.
In this holy region of Prayagraj is Shringverpur, a sacred land of unity, harmony and love, where Prabhu Shri Ram and Nishadraj met. Their meeting symbolised the confluence of devotion and goodwill. Even today, Prayagraj inspires us with the same spirit.
For 45 days, I witnessed crores of Indians going to the Sangam. The wave of emotions at the confluence kept rising. The holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati filled every pilgrim with enthusiasm, energy, and confidence.
This Mahakumbh is a subject of study for modern management professionals, planning, and policy experts. Nowhere in the world is there any parallel or example of this scale.
The world wondered how crores gathered at Prayagraj without formal invitations or prior communication. They came of their own accord and felt the bliss of the holy dip.
I cannot forget those faces radiating immense joy and satisfaction after the dip. Women, elders, our Divyang brothers and sisters, everyone found a way to reach the Sangam.
The overwhelming participation of India’s youth was particularly heartening. Their presence sends a profound message that they will be the torchbearers of our glorious culture and heritage.
The number of people who arrived in Prayagraj for this Mahakumbh has undoubtedly created new records. But crores who could not reach Prayagraj were also profoundly and emotionally connected to the occasion. The sacred water brought back by pilgrims became a source of spiritual bliss for millions. What has happened in the last few weeks is unprecedented and has laid a foundation for centuries.
More devotees arrived in Prayagraj than anyone had imagined. The administration had estimated attendance based on past Kumbh experiences. Nearly twice the population of the United States participated in this Ekta Ka Mahakumbh.
If scholars of spirituality analyse the enthusiastic participation of crores of Indians, they will find that India, proud of its heritage, is now surging ahead with a new-found energy. I believe this is the dawn of a new era, which will script the future of a new India.
For aeons, the Mahakumbh has strengthened India’s national consciousness. Every Purnakumbh witnessed a gathering of saints, scholars, and thinkers deliberating upon the state of society in their times. Their reflections used to provide a new direction to the nation and society. Every six years, during the Ardhkumbh, these ideas were reviewed. After 12 Purnakumbhs spanning 144 years, obsolete traditions were given up, newer ideas were embraced, and new traditions were created to move ahead with the times.
After 144 years, in this Mahakumbh, our saints again gave us a new message for India’s development journey: Developed India – Viksit Bharat.
At this Ekta Ka Mahakumbh, all types of people came together. This was an embodiment of the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. We must come together in the same spirit to build a developed India.
I am reminded of the incident where, as a little boy, Sri Krishna revealed a snapshot of the universe within His mouth to His mother, Yashoda. Similarly, in this Mahakumbh, the people of India and the world have witnessed the massive potential of India’s collective strength. We must move forward with this self-confidence and dedicate ourselves to building a developed India.
Earlier, saints of the Bhakti movement identified and encouraged the strength of our collective resolve. From Swami Vivekananda to Sri Aurobindo, every great thinker reminded us of the power of our collective resolve. Even Mahatma Gandhi experienced it during the freedom movement. Post-independence, if this collective strength had been correctly recognised and harnessed towards boosting the welfare of all, it would have become a great force for a newly independent nation. Unfortunately, it was not done earlier. But now, I am gladdened to witness how this collective strength of the people is coming together for a developed India.
From the Vedas to Vivekananda, from the ancient scriptures to modern satellites, India’s great traditions have shaped this nation. As a citizen, I pray that we draw new inspiration from the memories of our ancestors and saints. May this Ekta Ka Mahakumbh help us move ahead with new resolve. Let us make unity our guiding principle and service to the nation, the service to the divine.
During my election campaign in Kashi, I had said, “Maa Ganga has called me.” This was not just an emotion but also a call for responsibility towards the cleanliness of our sacred rivers. Standing at the Triveni Sangam, my resolve became even stronger. The cleanliness of our rivers is deeply linked to our own lives. Our responsibility is to celebrate our rivers as life-giving mothers. This Mahakumbh inspires us to clean our rivers.
I know that organising such a massive event was no easy task. I pray to Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati to forgive us in case of any shortcomings in our devotion. I see Janata Janardan, the people, as an embodiment of divinity. I seek the people’s forgiveness if there have been any shortcomings in serving them.
Multitudes came to the Mahakumbh with a feeling of devotion. Serving them was a responsibility carried out with the same devotion. As a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, I can proudly say that under Yogi JI’s leadership, the administration and the people worked to make this Ekta Ka Mahakumbh a success.
Be it the state or Centre, there were no rulers or administrators; everyone was a devoted sevak. Sanitation workers, police, boatmen, drivers, and people serving food all worked tirelessly. How the people of Prayagraj welcomed the pilgrims with open hearts despite facing inconveniences was particularly inspirational. I express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to them and the people of Uttar Pradesh.
I have always had unwavering confidence in our nation’s bright future. Witnessing this Mahakumbh has strengthened my conviction manifold.
How 140 crore Indians turned the Ekta Ka Mahakumbh into a global occasion is remarkable. I will soon visit Shri Somnath, the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, to offer the fruits of these collective national efforts to Him and to pray for every Indian.
The physical form of the Mahakumbh may have culminated successfully on Mahashivratri, but like the eternal flow of the Ganga, the spiritual strength, national consciousness and unity that Mahakumbh has awakened will continue to inspire us for generations.
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister of India