MT-chettan: A staunch advocate of free speech

M T Vasudevan Nair, fondly known to me and countless others as “MT-chettan” or elder brother, was a towering figure in Malayalam literature and cinema. His contributions have left an indelible mark on both the fields, making him one of the most celebrated and respected personalities not just in Kerala’s cultural history, but also India’s.

As an author of searing and insightful fiction, MT authored nine novels and 19 collections of short stories, each reflecting the socio-political changes in and cultural renaissance of Kerala. His first major novel, Naalukettu (1958), or ‘The House with the Inner Courtyard’, dealt with the decaying feudal Nair family system and won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. Other notable works include Asuravithu (1962), a disturbing work of human degeneration that literally translates as ‘Demon Seed’, and Randamoozham (1984), ‘Second Turn’, which retells the Mahabharata from Bhima’s perspective – Bhima’s was the ‘second turn’ with Draupadi.

MT’s works often explored the complexities of human relationships, the decay of traditional family systems, and the socio-economic transformations of Kerala. His writing style is characterised by its lyrical quality, deep empathy, and profound understanding of human nature. It received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Jnanpith Award in 1995, the highest literary honour in India. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contributions to literature and education.

As if this were not enough, MT Vasudevan Nair was also the long-serving editor of the prestigious Malayalam weekly magazine, Mathrubhumi Azhchapathippu (Weekly), which he first joined as a young sub-editor in 1957. As editor over two long stints (1968-81 and 1989-99), MT’s editorial skills were widely recognised. He was known for his meticulous approach to editing and his ability to bring out the best in writers. He had a keen eye for spotting and nurturing literary talent, making the Weekly a platform for many emerging writers, who later became prominent figures in Malayalam literature. Notable authors like OV Vijayan, Sethu, M Mukundan, Paul Zacharia, and Sarah Joseph were among those whose careers were launched or significantly shaped by MT.