Manipur’s redemption song for 2025

It’s a new year already. Even though there cannot possibly be any particular beginning or end point in a circle, there is nothing unreal about the euphoric mood of anticipating changes for the better associated with this supposed transition of an old year to a new one on January 1—an arbitrary date along the path of Earth’s cyclic revolution around the Sun.

The consensus could have been on any other point along this path. Indeed, most traditional societies, including many in India, celebrate the start of Spring as the new year; perhaps more sensibly too, for it is more in rhythm with the life cycle of the plant world.

But even seasons are dependent on latitudinal and hemispheric positions of different geographies, and there cannot be a single new year date even by this principle. There is therefore nothing wrong or right about deciding January 1 as the beginning of a new year. What is beyond doubt is the overwhelming and universal sense of renewal this date brings.

This is another example of the power of fiction that humans became capable of creating, believing, and bonding themselves along on a large scale. Yuval Noah Harari explains this in Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind. This capability is thanks to what is described as a cognitive revolution sapiens went through on account of a minor mutation in their brain wiring some 60,000 years ago. Other than fiction, this also gave them the ability to create and understand symbols, leading to complex languages far superior to sign language that was once theirs, and the rest of the animal world’s primary means of communication.

They also learnt to conceptualise space and time as well as abstract notions such as heaven, hell and divinity. No other in the animal kingdom can comprehend these (perhaps for the better). Quite understandably, the world that humans imagine and understand today, and all issues related to this understanding, is extremely human-centric.

Ultimately, what’s good for humans is good and what’s bad for humans is bad. Hence, to cause distress to even one human is bad, but to exterminate millions of germs harmful to humans is good. This value calibration extends even in the assessment of climate change.