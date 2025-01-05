Delivery partners and the new Kunal Kamra unions

The government has also contributed to the chaos. Keen on a business-friendly environment, it has through the Labour Codes (Repeal) Act 2021 repealed a clutch of 8 labour laws including The Maternity Benefit Act, 1972 and The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1961 reducing the legal rights of employees. It is in this vacuum that people like Kunal Kamra are finding new ways to flag violation of workplace rights.

This does not for a moment mean we can wish away the striding scale of e-commerce operations. The penetration of the internet and the ease of online shopping has been a push factor impossible to roll back.

Growing at an exponential rate, the market value of the e-commerce industry in India is estimated to be $123 billion in calendar 2024. And with the rapid expansion of the Amazons and Flipkarts, this number is expected to touch $ 300 billion by 2030.

More recently, quick commerce companies, backed by huge investments, have found a new niche – impulse buying by consumers; and ability to deliver in 8 to 20 minutes round the clock. Zepto, in a year-ender boast claimed it had delivered 2 crore snacks between 12 am and 4 am, 28,000 massages in Bengaluru and 481 watermelons to a single Chennai user!

Though still small, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of quick commerce, mainly from groceries, increased from Rs 50 crore in FY2022 to Rs 330 crore in FY2024 – a 280 percent expansion.

Breaching the law

The problem is it is not just exploitation of delivery boys, who are slave-driven to execute orders at the expense of traffic violations and their own safety. The bigger concern is the threat they pose to the booming neighbourhood retail networks. E-commerce has been under the scanner as under the terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) they are required to be mere digital ‘marketplaces’ and not work as stockists or vendors; or discriminate or favour specific vendors.

The apex body of traders, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has in fact launched a campaign against quick commerce companies, alleging that they had raised Rs 56,000 crore through foreign investments and were driving more than 30 million mom-and-pop retail outlets to the ground in violation of the government’s FDI policies and the Competition Act.

In a recent letter to Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT National President B C Bhartia accused quick commerce platforms of misusing FDI funds to create an ecosystem of control over suppliers, dominate inventory, and arbitrarily determine product prices.

Piyush Goyal, who has a large trader constituency to cater to, in an outburst in August last had targeted Amazon voicing concern that the use of ‘predatory pricing’ was eliminating competition.

However, there has been not much follow up action since. That brings us back to Kunal Kamra and his tweets. He is not a union leader; at best he has drawn attention to the ‘dark side’ of the new retail industry. Considering the large economy of small retail and the number of families it supports, and the threat of being eliminated by the Blinkits and Zeptos, a closer look at the latter’s unscrupulous practices is long overdue.