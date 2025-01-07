Don’t drop Humanities when we need them most

The relevance of the humanities in today’s market-driven, consumerist world often feels like a topic for niche conversations at academic conferences and boardroom meetings—hardly a pressing concern in the everyday rush of life. Yet, the debate about whether the humanities are worth the time and money continues to simmer.

Literature departments across the globe are either shutting down or morphing into cultural studies with a tilt toward the social sciences. The closure of the English literature degree at Canterbury Christ Church University, in a city home to Chaucer and Marlowe, is just one stark example. While the acronym STEM occasionally flirts with becoming STEAM—adding ‘arts’ into the mix—the humanities are often treated as expendable luxuries in the quest for technological and economic dominance.

What has led to this? Let’s start with the obvious: job opportunities. STEM and management programmes have marketed themselves as gateways to high-paying careers. The humanities, by contrast, often suffer from a reputation problem. Ask a high school student what they’ll do with a philosophy or literature degree, and they will likely hear, “So, you want to be a teacher?” The perception that the humanities lead to limited, ill-defined or unattractive careers has cemented the bias. It doesn’t help that in a world obsessed with immediate returns, the value of a humanities education—critical thinking, ethical reasoning, empathy—is harder to quantify.

But let’s ask ourselves: can we really imagine a world where literature, history, philosophy and the arts cease to exist? What would such a world look like? For one, it would be profoundly shallow. The humanities teach us to question, reflect and see the world through others’ eyes. Imagine navigating life without the ethical frameworks philosophy offers or the nuanced understanding of human struggles that literature provides. Imagine cities without music, art or architecture shaped by cultural heritage. Imagine technology unmoored from ethical considerations. It’s not an exaggeration to say such a world would be bleak and dehumanised.