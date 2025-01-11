Planning our lives beyond work

Stepping into the new calendar year means surfing through a barrage of forwarded new year greetings. Answering the ones personally addressed with a hint of originality, I was transported to childhood days when we used to write new year greetings on postcards to every family we knew. Then came the era of greeting cards that were sent with a personal note mentioning the names of all family members of both the sender and the receiver. Those with cameras would send a recent picture. This was a yearly contact with all the people who were part of our lives, personally or professionally. Greetings were an acknowledgement, an opportunity to reconnect and update.

Switch to the digital era, we swim in the sea of forwarded messages from anyone whose phone has my number saved, many numbers we cannot even recall. In times of outsourcing, we just wait for a greeting that can be forwarded on our WhatsApp broadcast list. To a couple of kids who did wish me in person, I asked, “How are you going to make this new year happy, for yourself and for me?” They were at a complete loss and made a polite exit. It was an out-of-syllabus question. Isn’t custom to simply reply Happy New Year with Happy New Year?

New year, like all other festivals, has become a fertile ground for marketing and revenue generation. We the people have allowed ourselves to be reduced to mere consumers. We play in the hands of those who want us to buy pleasure at every step. They want us to pay for each game played and for every dance step that the loud music enables. They want us to buy things to boost our confidence, to gain acceptance from society even if it comes at the cost of perpetually being in debt or to even step into the new year.

So, instead of looking at problems and their potential solutions, let me share my new year’s wish. I want us to consciously engage in more play and pleasure in our lives. Our generation glorified hard work and earning money so much that we seem to have forgotten why we are earning money in the first place. Best education is believed to be the one that can help you get the highest salary, but no one teaches us where and how to spend it, or how to sit back and enjoy it. Digital influencers have taken this chasing-the-money psychology to another level.