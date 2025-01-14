IMD 150: The changing skies of our weather office

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) celebrates 150 years of distinguished service today. From its humble beginnings in 1875, the IMD has evolved into one of the world’s most advanced and reliable meteorological organisations. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and guided by a legacy of scientific excellence, the IMD has been at the forefront of safeguarding lives and livelihoods through weather forecasts and early warning systems. As the institution commemorates this historic milestone, it’s a moment to reflect on its remarkable journey and contributions to India and the global community.

The British colonial government had a natural fascination for meteorological observations. By 1874, there were about 80 observatories across India. On January 15, 1875, Henry Blanford assumed charge as the head of the newly formed IMD. The department was established against the backdrop of the havoc caused by a tropical cyclone in 1864 and two famines in 1866 and 1871 that killed tens of thousands.

At the time, the IMD’s two priority areas were shipping and agriculture, the lifelines of the economy. The focus sharpened and broadened in subsequent decades. In a country suffering from chronic droughts and erratic rainfall, the department established a division of agricultural meteorology as early as 1932. After the Second World War, civil aviation experienced rapid growth, requiring significant operational support as all phases of aircraft operations are influenced by weather. Today, the IMD caters to the diverse needs of multiple sectors including construction and energy.

In recent times, the department started growing rapidly from 2006 when it became part of the newly created ministry of earth sciences. The ministry provided IMD with funds to upgrade its observational network and develop state-of-the-art prediction systems. Today, the IMD’s network comprises more than 2,000 surface observatories, 6,000 rain gauges, more than 100 upper-air observatories, 40 remote-sensing Doppler radars, several agro-meteorological stations, and advanced satellite systems.