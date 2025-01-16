Universities in search of emancipation

In April 1969, students at Harvard University protested the American war on Vietnam. It was a gesture of defiance against the regime that went beyond the campus. The next president of the university, Derek Bok, who assumed office in 1971, talked about the social commitment of modern universities in his seminal work, Beyond the Ivory Tower. It highlighted the importance of academic independence and political neutrality in universities.

Universities are, ultimately, centres of truth and knowledge. They are also important markers of resistance against the arbitrary use of power. In the field of science, too, universities are to serve humanity beyond territorial limits. Hence, academic freedom at universities has a direct link to a country’s democracy. The cerebral ecosystem of a nation is often created and maintained by the free exchange of ideas in the higher education system.

Universities teach us to question, criticise and analyse the system we live in. They motivate us to dream of a better tomorrow for ourselves and our world. In an essay, scholars Emily Chamlee-Wright and Bradley Jackson said, “If universities are to have a future as cornerstone institutions of a free society, they must assert their role as caretakers of the liberal project.”

In India, a recent draft notification by the University Grants Commission has ignited criticism from various corners on several aspects. Some feel the proposed regulations allow for enhanced academic flexibility, which is a welcome step. According to the draft, one can teach based on her highest level of qualification, even if her earlier level of learning was in a different topic. Others feel this would dilute the rigour of the subject requirement, which in turn will impact faculty quality. There are controversies on whether the revised parameters for evaluation of merit of aspiring teachers would be a healthy departure from the present numerical score-based system that focuses on the Academic Performance Index.