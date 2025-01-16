Why Indian cities need behavioural change officers

Indian cities stand at a critical crossroads. The urban population is projected to reach 40 percent by 2030, up from 30 percent in 2011, redefining how millions of Indians live, work and interact. The impending transformation brings immense opportunities for economic growth and social progress. Still, it also presents complex challenges—further strain on infrastructure, exacerbated environmental degradation and wider social inequalities. Climate change intensifies these challenges, introducing first-order effects like floods and heatwaves, and second-order impacts such as increased migration from affected regions. The stakes are high, and the need for resilient urban planning has never been more urgent.

Traditionally, addressing urban challenges has involved a combination of policy and law, investment in infrastructure and technological advancements. Yet, a critical component often gets overlooked: behavioural change.

On the citizens’ side, individual behaviours substantially impact the sustainability and functionality of urban systems. Take waste management. When citizens properly segregate their waste, they help reduce pollution and support efficiency in waste processing, ultimately contributing to a cleaner city. Another key behaviour is the use of public transport. When residents choose mass transit over private vehicles, they alleviate traffic congestion, reduce emissions and contribute to a more efficient city. These seemingly small behaviours collectively have the potential to transform urban spaces for all.

On the supply side, the behaviour of public service providers is equally important. For instance, police officers who practise empathy-driven community policing engaging with communities to build trust, using non-violent conflict resolution and reducing biases can foster safer, more harmonious neighbourhoods. Public transport workers who follow safety protocols and proactively address issues related to gender-based violence can make a substantial difference and encourage greater use of public transport.