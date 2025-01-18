90-hour work week: What's the perfect work-wife balance?

If nothing else, the chairman of L&T’s inappropriate 90-hour work-week comments have been a huge relief from corporate boredom. Ever since S N Subrahmanyan (SNS) held up the ideal of a 90-hour week and trashed his employees for not working on Sundays, social media has been on fire.

From memes drawing on bedroom scenes to modified renditions of Bollywood numbers on the joys of staring at one’s wife, it’s been a field day for part-time humour mongers. One doesn’t know if he used AI, but one songwriter captured the mood thus:

Sleep deprived

And barely awake

Living for the next coffee break

Mr Chairman grins from

His towers high

Sees us cogs

But never asks, why?

The backlash to Mr Subrahmanyan’s comments has been so severe that the PR division of L&T has been scrambling for damage control.

L&T’s Head of HR, Sonica Muraleedharan, said in a recent statement: “…SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks. His remarks were casual in nature, and have been misinterpreted.”

There have been serious responses too.

Corporate seniors like M&M’s Anand Mahindra and former HCL CEO, Vineet Nayar, have pointed out that good-quality work has nothing to do with long hours and relentless schedules. They have emphasised that optimum work-life balance needs to combine high output with happiness and recreation with family.