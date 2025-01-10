Sarcasm to criticism: Social media reacts to L&T Chairman's 90-hour work week comment

In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about work culture and work-life balance. The tragic death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil in 2024 led to a wider discussion in India about harmful work environments and the struggle to balance work and personal life.

Her story, unfortunately, is not an isolated one. Many employees, especially GenZ, have been vocal about their struggles in workplaces marked by stress, unrealistic expectations, and a lack of support.

Despite these ongoing challenges, employees' voices continue to be dismissed by many employers and high-level executives, invalidating their need for balance and well-being.

“How long can you stare at your wife?”

Recently, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), sparked fresh controversy regarding work-life balance by advocating for 90-hour work weeks.

In an undated video from what appeared to be an internal meeting, which went viral on social media on Thursday, he said, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also."

He went on to add, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."