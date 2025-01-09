L&T chairman advocates 90-hour work week months, asks 'how long can you stare at your wife'

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has stirred a fresh controversy on work-life balance by advocating for 90-hour work weeks.

"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also," he said in an undated video, apparently of an internal meeting, which has gone viral on social media.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at husbands? Get to the office and start working," he further said.

"...If you have to go on top of the world, you have to work 90 hours a week," he said.

To support his views, according to reports, Subrahmanyan shared an anecdote about a conversation he had with a Chinese individual. According to him, the person claimed that China could surpass the United States because Chinese workers put in 90 hours a week compared to the 50 hours worked by Americans.

His comments received significant backlash from social media users.

Earlier, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy had advocated working 70 hours a week.