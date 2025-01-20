The need to celebrate diversity within LGBTQIA+

Donald Trump’s recent statements about abolishing “transgender lunacy” and emphasising binary gender identities have sparked widespread concern. As Trump settles into the White House for his second term, his remarks not only challenge decades of progress on LGBTQIA+ rights in the US but also threaten to influence global perspectives on gender and inclusivity. Given the US’s significant impact on international ideologies, such rhetoric from a leader of a superpower could have far-reaching negative repercussions.
In 2021, the US issued its first passports with an ‘X’ gender marker—a progressive step recognising non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming individuals. This was seen as a beacon of hope for the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide. However, Trump’s proposed policies risk undoing these advances, casting doubt on the US’s role as a champion of human rights. Trump whisperer Elon Musk has, at times, made things worse by spreading misinformation about the community, such as on Algerian boxer Imane Khelif during the Paris Olympics.
Policies during Trump’s previous tenure, such as a rollback of protections for transgender students and ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, already set a troubling precedent. The measures emboldened discriminatory practices and marginalised vulnerable communities.
Trump’s stance reflects a lack of understanding of the distinction between sex and gender identity—two fundamentally different concepts. While sex refers to biological attributes, gender identity is a personal sense of identity, which may not align with their assigned sex at birth. This misunderstanding perpetuates discriminatory ideologies and undermines human rights.
Intersex refers to people born with physical and biological sex characteristics that are more diverse than stereotypical definitions for male or female bodies, with around 40 different recognised types of intersex variations that’s not always obvious from birth. The UN says around 1.7 per cent of the global population is intersex. Despite this, these individuals are subject to harmful practices, including non-consensual surgeries during infancy aimed at “normalising” their bodies. These interventions often result in lifelong physical and psychological trauma, violating bodily autonomy and rights.
Trump’s approach is largely shaped by his Christian conservative base, a large part of it made up of white evangelical Protestants. This group has consistently supported Trump partly because of his commitment to their values such as opposing abortion and LGBTQIA+ rights.
Unfortunately, such irrational phobias are not exclusive to a set of people. There’s a concerning trend of transphobia even within the gay community and homophobia within the trans community. This is particularly disturbing when we see it manifest in the actions of public figures and politicians.
Take, for instance, the Trump administration’s appointment of openly gay men to public office, such as Scott Bessent for treasury secretary and Richard Grenell as special missions envoy. While these appointments might seem like a step forward for LGBTQIA+ representation, none of these individuals publicly condemned Trump’s attacks on transgender persons—which might indicate expediency at best or transphobia at worst.
This lack of solidarity is not only disappointing but also perpetuates harm and marginalisation. It’s crucial for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies to challenge these phobias—diversity within diversity should be celebrated, too.
Trump’s view reflects a colonial mindset. In contrast, our indigenous and Indic traditions have long recognised diversity in SOGIESC (sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics). Ancient texts and practices acknowledged the existence of diverse sex characteristics; communities like the Jogapas and Aravanis have been part of Indian society for long. And the colonial-era Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised “unnatural” sexual acts, was eventually declared unconstitutional in 2018.
Despite these advancements, intersex individuals in India and most countries remain largely invisible. They are excluded from the national census, lack legal protections and are subjected to forced medical interventions.
The need for inclusive policies and practices at both national and global levels has never been more urgent. Including intersex individuals in national censuses and surveys to better understand their needs and formulate targeted policies is also essential.
Several parts of the world are moving towards progress. In the Philippines, where LGBTQIA+ individuals have often faced violence, now have growing support and resources. Three Caribbean countries have recently struck down centuries-old laws criminalising same-sex relationships. In Uganda, communities have united in defiance of the hateful Anti-Homosexuality Act to morph into a strong movement advocating rights.
In Ukraine, new partnerships are safeguarding LGBTQIA+ lives and livelihoods amid the ongoing conflict. The war highlighted the need for legal recognition and protection of same-sex relationships, leading to increased support for civil partnerships.
Alliances across borders often help in informing persecuted individuals of their rights, counselling them to keep their chin up and pushing for policy action. This is a moment for leaders around the world to embrace inclusivity and stand up to bullies—both within their own communities and elsewhere.
Gopi Shankar Madurai
Advisor, Juvenile Justice Committee, Madras High Court, and co-founder, Intersex Asia, Taiwan
(Views are personal)