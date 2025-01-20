The need to celebrate diversity within LGBTQIA+

Donald Trump’s recent statements about abolishing “transgender lunacy” and emphasising binary gender identities have sparked widespread concern. As Trump settles into the White House for his second term, his remarks not only challenge decades of progress on LGBTQIA+ rights in the US but also threaten to influence global perspectives on gender and inclusivity. Given the US’s significant impact on international ideologies, such rhetoric from a leader of a superpower could have far-reaching negative repercussions.

In 2021, the US issued its first passports with an ‘X’ gender marker—a progressive step recognising non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming individuals. This was seen as a beacon of hope for the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide. However, Trump’s proposed policies risk undoing these advances, casting doubt on the US’s role as a champion of human rights. Trump whisperer Elon Musk has, at times, made things worse by spreading misinformation about the community, such as on Algerian boxer Imane Khelif during the Paris Olympics.

Policies during Trump’s previous tenure, such as a rollback of protections for transgender students and ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, already set a troubling precedent. The measures emboldened discriminatory practices and marginalised vulnerable communities.

Trump’s stance reflects a lack of understanding of the distinction between sex and gender identity—two fundamentally different concepts. While sex refers to biological attributes, gender identity is a personal sense of identity, which may not align with their assigned sex at birth. This misunderstanding perpetuates discriminatory ideologies and undermines human rights.