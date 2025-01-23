Why common law is sceptical of philosophy

King James I’s assertion of the right to decide issues where the law was unclear later became known as the Case of Prohibitions (1607). Coke observed, “The king said that he thought the law was founded upon reason, and that he and others had reason as well as the judges… But he was not learned in the laws of his realm of England, and causes which concern the life, inheritance, goods or fortunes of his subjects are not to be decided by natural, but by the artificial reason and judgement of law, which is an act that requires long study and experience”. As we will see, this remains the foundational principle of practical law.

Justice Markandey Katju, while serving as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, in Shambhu Dayal (2002), remarked that even the members of the executive services “will not be able to dispense justice and discharge judicial functions properly not being possessed of a trained judicial mind nor conversant with intricate applicable legal principles and judicial manner of thinking. They are likely to have an inbuilt pro-executive bias, having worked for long years in the executive and hence will not inspire the confidence of the public”.

This is because legal reasoning is understood to be that which aligns closely with the prevailing consensus within the legal community. Common law and legal reasoning fundamentally rely on inductive and analogical reasoning derived from the specifics of individual cases. Judges in common law regimes, such as the UK and India, view their role as incrementally advancing the law through the resolution of specific cases, guided more by precedent than by a thorough theoretical foundation.

One may even argue that there is nothing natural about the common law, as it is supposed to be shared among a fraternity of lawyers. It is also not brought out by the discovery of practical principles through abstract reasoning but through sustained participation in the practice of law. As such, philosophers, economists and theologians, who are prone to deductive reasoning from abstract principles, find common law wanting.