A decade of Digital India now a people’s movement, central to self-reliance

Ten, we embarked on a bold journey into uncharted territory with great conviction.

While decades were spent doubting the ability of Indians to use technology, we changed that approach and trusted their ability to use technology.

While decades were spent thinking that using technology would deepen the gap between the haves and the have-nots, we changed this mindset and used technology to eliminate the gap.

When the intent is right, innovation empowers the less empowered. When the approach is inclusive, technology changes the lives of those on the margins.