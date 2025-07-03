Amazon, the river of burning dreams

“I went on the river for money, I sold my rotten shack / For a rusty tanker leaking oil, and the burning sun was on my back / Travelled up the ragin’ river, I watched the jungle burn... I’m ridin’ on a river of dreams / Amazon, is it heaven or hell?”

— Amazon (River of Dreams), a 1993 song by jazz guitarist Artie Traum emblematic of the iconic river basin’s dire straits three decades later

Climate impact on the Amazon rainforest and the issue of fossil fuels brought together the heads of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela—eight members of Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO)—after 14 years in August 2023 at Belem, Brazil. Home to more than 1.5 million indigenous people representing over 385 ethnic groups and a verdantly diverse biome, the enigmatic Amazonia seeks inclusive social support, besides an environmental look.

Holding a fifth of all newly-identified global oil reserves, the region is currently witness to a frenzy as oil majors and nouveau rentiers capitalise on the opportunity. However, the well-documented history of “experimental exploration” in the Amazon basin reflects failed projects and environmental delinquency. Recurrent mechanical failures, sabotage, corrosion and natural disasters on ageing and “strategically misplaced” pipelines have resulted in thousands of oil spills over the last 50 years. River pollution and destruction of planet’s largest rainforest remains a politically sensitive issue for Latin American oil producers, as they rely on exports to usher social and economic welfare.

With rampant hydrocarbon contamination of numerous waterways and Amazon tributaries, infrastructural compatibility and logistics management is essential for ethical production practices. The catastrophic March 2025 spill in coastal Esmeraldas from a ruptured trans-Ecuadorian pipeline, the worst in 30 years, is such a tragedy. The historic referendum of August 2023 precluded exploration in the country’s Yasuní National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve. Ceasing further operations in the area, Petroecuador was directed to “revive the ecosystems and dismantle any infrastructure within a year”. However, ‘stranded assets’ and debris continue to besmear the pristine environs.