Heartburn over rebels with a cause

Political parties in India ostensibly have two kinds of rebels or dissenters. The first kind of rebels are the common, pedestrian variety. They crudely bargain for power. They could be seeking an election ticket, a higher position, a hefty ministerial berth or greater funds. They threaten to disrupt if their expectations are not met.

The second type is rare to come by. They are the ones who put their parties in a piquant moral situation. They prick the conscience of their parties. They do so by either arguing from a higher ideological plane; by prescribing higher values to their colleagues, or via aligning themselves, parallelly, with a purpose far greater than that being advocated by their parties at a given time.

These high-minded grumblers, if we may call them so, may be difficult to handle, but parties cannot easily dismiss them. That is because they form a virtuous smokescreen before the voting masses, and sometimes become fossiliszed symbols of the foundational principles of their parties.

In recent days, Shashi Tharoor, a member of parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, has come across as the second type of rebel within the Congress. Ever since he became the most eloquent, nonpartisan voice by leading an official delegation to foreign nations to explain India’s war against terrorism, his party has suspected his loyalty. They have coldshouldered him, attempted to play down his importance and even underplayed his certain mastery over English.

But more the effort the Congress has put in, Tharoor has sparkled more in the eyes of a larger audience. The headlines have not stopped chasing him. To the extent that many think he is independent of the Congress; that he may get a newly-crafted diplomatic assignment under the Modi dispensation to regularize his patriotic services; that he may even cross over to the BJP and become a minister in the cabinet, or ultimately head to Kerala to head the state.

All these are far-fetched. Tharoor is not politically naïve to start believing the publicity that surrounds him. However, he is smart enough to leverage the fair winds among the masses in his favour, to position himself as a singularly independent politician in India in times of polarised affinities. It is this well-crafted independence that gives him the power over two large warring ideological constituencies.