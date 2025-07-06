Buried tales of past violence from Chemmani

A quaint village in northern Jaffna is currently throwing up evidence of Sri Lanka’s gross human rights abuses and poor criminal justice system, buried in the sands of time, holding within its tombs inconvenient truths the island has long preferred to keep buried.

The world watches Sri Lanka with keen eyes as evidence of a mass grave re-emerges from Chemmani, in the Tamil heartland of Jaffna. It has refused to stay buried, a quarter century later. Chemmani is among the known mass graves, and a 26-year-long war is most likely to have birthed other sites, still unknown and unidentified. Bearing war’s painful legacy, these mass graves quietly hold the evidence of people killed and buried during years of conflict, a stark reminder of an island’s gruesome past, human rights violations and the absence of justice and accountability.

In February 2025, construction workers unearthed human remains while clearing a land adjacent to the Chemmani-Sindupathi Hindu burial ground. Following a police referral, the Jaffna Magistrate Court initiated a preliminary investigation on February 20 and ordered exhumation and excavation of the remains. On June 2, an expert team led by Prof Raj Somadeva, a top forensic archaeologist, unearthed 19 skeletal remains. As of July 5, ongoing excavations have recovered 45 skeletons, including those of children, all temporarily stored at the University of Jaffna.

Like most mass graves, until 1998, Chemmani was unknown to the world and was shrouded in mystery. It was first mentioned by Lance Corporal Somaratne Rajapakse, one of those accused for the rape and murder of an 18-year-old Tamil school girl, Krishanthi Kumaraswamy. The court served the death sentence on Rajapakse and five other soldiers directly involved in the case as well as the killing of three others. Testifying before the court, Rajapakse said hundreds of people who disappeared from the Jaffna peninsula after the military seized control during 1995-1996 were killed and buried in mass graves near Chemmani. Excavations in 1999 found 15 bodies, including two identified as men who had disappeared in 1996.Present-day excavations continue to unearth skeletal remains and reopen old wounds, renewing calls for international oversight into Sri Lanka’s existing mass graves.