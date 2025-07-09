Making ethical sense of too many deaths

VER the past month, newspapers have been packed with reports of death. Death, in effect, haunts the newspaper. And the individual reading about it feels a sense of futility and helplessness. The citizen—as a reader, spectator or critic—feels the importance of ethicality. He realises a mere act of fury will not be enough; one has to rework one’s concepts and move towards action.

While discussing this, a philosopher friend of mine made an important distinction. He distinguished between individual death and collective death. Individual death, in search of structure and meaning, has found its symbolism and its philosophers. It fits into the philosophy of everydayness and the concept of rite of passage. It fits into the cosmos. Collective death, on the other hand, offers no such possibility.

It is in this context that we shall analyse five recent events—the Iran-Israel war, the question over the Gaza strip, the Pahalgam incident, the Air India accident and the stampede in Bengaluru.

Haunting the first two events stands the figure of Donald Trump, the American president seen as a clown, a jester, a monster. He is always a caricature. Despite all the attention given to him, Trump has not acquired a full semiotic effect. Symbolically, he represents a new wave—he has not only created a new politics beyond the Cold War, he has provided it with a new sociology of death.

Trump has become the master of collective death while playing the deceitful role of a peacenik. He pretended to arbitrate between Iran and Israel while getting ready to bomb Iranian installations. There is a sense of machismo—a technological superiority—about Trump. He feels he and Israel are mature enough to be the masters of nuclear death. Iran and most of the Third World are immature for nuclear development.

Trump in a master of triage. He talks about the dispensability and erasure of the Third World. For him, most of Palestine is real estate to be redeemed from the indigenous people. He feels the migrant is a disposable creature and Mexican migrants, in particular, are utterly dispensable. He treats Gaza as a piece of real estate. Indigenous people, refugees, migrants and marginals—all belong in the dustbin of collective death.