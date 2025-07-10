Take pride in Operation Sindoor, but brace for the worst

Second, the very terms of engagement with Pakistan have irrevocably shifted. India has shed its longstanding hesitations regarding military action, once held hostage by fears of “internationalising” the Kashmir issue. No longer will such concerns restrain the nation. India has moved beyond the familiar diplomatic process of presenting dossiers and evidence, petitioning a UN Security Council that has long allowed Pakistan to find shelter behind one of its permanent members.

The time for such diplomacy is not over, but it is no longer enough. Instead, New Delhi’s resolve to respond to terror with military force, and to manage counter-retaliatory actions, was clear and unwavering, with India signalling that it was prepared to inflict even more severe consequences if required.

Third, from swift cross-border surgical strikes in 2016 to an air strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2019, India has progressively expanded the scope of its strikes. India crossed not only the Line of Control (which the Modi Government had been careful not to breach till its 2016 surgical strike after the Uri terror attack) and the international border (which it had breached in its single strike after the Pulwama bombing), but it did so this time by hitting nine targets. In the process, Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail and its incessant threats of an uncontrolled war were ignored and unmasked. For too long, Islamabad has held both India and the world hostage to the shadow of its nuclear arsenal. India demonstrated that terrorism can meet a calibrated military response without inviting a nuclear holocaust.

India has clearly demonstrated that, in the event of conflict with Pakistan, any future sub-conventional provocations will now be met with a full-scale conventional response. The onus is now squarely on Pakistan to ensure that such provocations cease, if it wishes to avoid the consequences of India’s conventional military power.

Fourth, by placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, India has sent an unequivocal message: the costs of sponsoring terrorism can no longer be contained within the realm of symbolic reprisals. Pakistan must now face the real possibility that its actions could jeopardise the very lifeblood of its people—its water. While India has not yet shown any inclination to substantially divert these waters, the mere suggestion that the flow could be curtailed dramatically alters the dynamics between the two countries. Henceforth, the bargaining chip is no longer dialogue in exchange for peace; rather, it is Pakistan’s cessation of terrorism in exchange for India’s continued provision of water.