A simple way to look at Trump’s complex agenda

Occam's razor, a problem-solving principle, suggests that given the choice between multiple explanations, the simpler, obvious one is to be preferred. Applying this approach, US President Donald Trump’s agenda does not require complex economic or political theorising. They involve three simple objectives.

The first is power. The president wants to increase his own authority, forcing others to supplicate themselves. The reciprocal tariffs require countries to make “phenomenal offers” to buy favourable treatment. NATO chief Mark Rutte’s craven flattery, including allegedly referring to Trump as “daddy”, is the behaviour expected.

The second objective flows from the president’s association of intelligence with wealth—the attitude summed up by the line, ‘If you’re so smart, how come you’re not rich.’ Many of his policies are designed to enrich the president and his funders. Examples include the first family’s own investments and trading, BlackRock’s pending acquisition of two Panamanian ports and the administration-aligned firms’ interest in TikTok’s US business. The parallel is 1990s’ Russia, where a small group of oligarchs became wealthy by looting state assets as the Soviet empire disintegrated.

The third involves Thomas Carlyle’s ‘great man of history’ theory. Trump sees himself as an extraordinary leader, possessing superior intellect and heroic courage, whose manifest destiny is to change and rule over America and the world. This is allied to nostalgia and a worldview firmly rooted in the 1980s.

A reordering of the international trading and monetary system is central to this strategy. Prior to joining the administration as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Stephen Miran published a proposal to lower the dollar’s value and reduce current account and fiscal deficits. Popularly known as the ‘Mar-a-Lago Accord’—a nod to the Plaza and Louvre accords of the 1980s—it includes a series of steps, including tariffs and currency adjustments to force economic concessions favourable to the US from other nations. One controversial component is a restructuring of US public debt entailing a forced exchange of some US treasuries for long-dated (100-year or perpetual), low- or zero-interest securities to lengthen maturities and provide secure funding. Alternatively foreign holders of US government bonds can place them in escrow or pay an ‘user fee’. Controls over capital movements into and out of the US are possible.