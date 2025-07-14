Seven steps to rebuild bridge to Kabul

India has always enjoyed immense goodwill in Afghanistan, our civilisational neighbour. This is true even now, when Kabul has again come under Taliban rule. Sadly, many Indians, influenced by the western media narrative, view the Taliban as jihadi terrorists. When a defeated America withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, paving the way for a quick takeover of power by the Taliban, they saw it as a catastrophe for India. Having convinced themselves that the Taliban were a mere puppet created and controlled by Pakistan, they anticipated a spurt in joint Pakistan-Taliban terror offensives against India.

The four-year-old Taliban rule in Kabul has belied these fears. If anything, relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense. When I met Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban leader who headed the Doha political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in February 2024, he said, “India should shed the suspicion that the Taliban is ‘close to Pakistan’ and ‘against India’. Our government is firmly committed to the principle that we shall not allow anybody to use our soil against India or any other country.” I have met several Taliban officials since then, and all of them have expressed the same view.

There is a belated realisation in New Delhi that the current government in Kabul should not be treated as an adversary and that it can even be an important ally. This has resulted in a flurry of diplomatic contacts over the past year. When External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar phoned his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on May 15, and “deeply appreciated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” it marked the highest-level communication between Delhi and Kabul.

Yet, New Delhi is tardy in elevating the ties with Kabul. On July 3, Russia became the first country to formally recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. China, the UAE and Uzbekistan have designated ambassadors to Kabul. Beijing hosted a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May; the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will now be extended to Afghanistan. India, too, should establish normal ambassadorial relations with Afghanistan without any delay.