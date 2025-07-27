Dhankhar's exit: A cautionary tale for political ambitions

The concentration of power in the hands of the Chairman and the manner of its exercise are reflected in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. The suspension of opposition members, instances of switching off their microphones, and the open bias reflected in the allocation of subject matters to be raised and discussed in the House are all matters of record.

The frequent public articulations of the Vice President questioning the theory of the Constitution’s ‘basic structure’ and that the laws made by Parliament must get primacy within the constitutional framework, and reprimanding members of the House raising objections to and questioning the constitutionality of legislation initiated, are also reflected in the proceedings of the House. The Chairman’s conduct, both within and outside the House, often aligned with the BJP’s agenda and ideology. He frequently commented upon the necessity of enacting and implementing a legislative framework in which the power to appoint judges to the higher judiciary was vested in the government.

Despite all this, the Vice President resigned on July 21, 2025, citing alleged health reasons that prevented him from continuing in office.

It is pretty clear from subsequent events that the reason the Vice President resigned had nothing to do with his ‘precarious’ health, but rather with his actions, both known and unknown to the public. What is evident is that his announcement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the motion moved against Justice Yashwant Varma riled the government because the Lok Sabha, which was also seized of a similar motion by more than 100 Members of that House, had not dealt with it.

This appears to be the trigger point for the Vice President’s resignation, apart from other possible reasons that we may not be aware of. The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held at 4:30 pm on the day of his resignation, not being attended either by the Leader of the House, or the Minister of Law & Justice, or, for that matter, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, was an ominous signal, a precursor to what was to follow. The fact that he has not been given a farewell, and that none in the BJP visited him to inquire after his health, along with the tepid tweet from the Prime Minister, suggested that the government was no longer in a mood to tolerate him.