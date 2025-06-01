Patch economy, mend bilaterals, soothe citizens

The government is now saddled with the Herculean task of managing an economy that successive governments have mismanaged. It has also inherited a much-maligned reform agenda via the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from which there is no easy departure. The administration is naturally finding it challenging to explain that things are not as easy as they appeared to be when it was in opposition. Barring the occasional protest, it is unlikely that public outrage can be prevented from spilling onto the streets in some form soon if the administration does not take action to move the economy forward without compromising public trust.

Sri Lanka is currently attempting to negotiate the hefty 44 percent reciprocal tariff announced by US President Donald Trump. The surprise ruling by an American trade court blocking steep tariffs may offer the island some respite, but it calls for prudent handling. The island’s bulk exports head to the US, and the proposed tariff poses a serious threat to the country’s export earnings. How Sri Lanka negotiates and plans to use the small window of opportunity will depend on solid foreign policy and trade negotiating capacity.

This questions the current dispensation’s foreign policy, which is often unclear and, at times, raises doubts about strategy. Take, for example, how India’s neighbours have moved away despite its “Neighbourhood First” policy. Some have looked to the West, while others towards China. Colombo could use the opportunity to consolidate its trade partnerships with India in a manner that bolsters the economy and maximises its geostrategic benefits. During the economic crisis, India played a crucial role, although it was often viewed with misgivings due to its chequered past. As economists note, it may be a window of opportunity to collaborate with India to gain a better foothold in negotiating with the US, given the close economic ties between the two countries. In doing so, Colombo should overlook long-term loyalties that have remained steadfast in their friendship or ignore China, Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor.

This calls for a foreign policy that is rooted in economic, trade and geostrategic interests. In short, Colombo should work with all these powers to deliver the best results at home. Sri Lanka needs a well-crafted balancing act. The Dissanayake administration should learn from the Rajapaksa regime that playing one against the other does not yield long-term beneficial results. The singularly pro-China approach led the island into deeper debt, which eventually brought the economy to a grinding halt and created powerful enemies.