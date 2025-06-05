The real push education in India needs

What is the defining purpose of education? Is it to make more people literate, create economic resources for a country, skill its population, reduce unemployment, or more? Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Literacy in itself is no education…By education I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit.” In that vein, education can be viewed as necessary to create thoughtful citizens with the skills to navigate an ever-changing world, who can engage and negotiate with the instruments of democratic rule and create a more inclusive, sustainable future.

Today, the world is made increasingly uncertain by conflicts, climate change, and the unfettered growth of artificial intelligence. In these circumstances, education systems need to produce aware, young people with the skills necessary to solve the problems they are likely to face. Mechanical knowledge of subjects is no longer prized; it is the ability to put that knowledge to use that is viewed as important. The twin responsibilities of education systems, therefore, are to prepare young people for life and its challenges, and to ensure each young person learns effectively by providing them the opportunity to do so at their own pace.

Given this, where do we stand today? From a policy perspective, setting aside for a moment the political discussions under way in different parts of the country, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provides a reasonable framework for progress—one that would help achieve the very goals mentioned. However, policy documents are one thing and practical implementation quite another—and it is in the latter that progress has been uneven, or we have often been found wanting.

First, let’s look at the foundation. The latest Annual Status of Education Report notes an uptick in reading and mathematical abilities among schoolchildren after the government’s emphasis on early learning. However, that uptick starts from a low base; with only 25-45 percent of children across grades able to read or do simple maths, we are still far from where we need to be. The Unified District Information System for Education report for 2023-24 shows that only 54 percent of all schools have access to the internet while only 50 percent have functional computers for students.