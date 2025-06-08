Confronting the mother of all problems

Isn’t it a little too short, asked the mother hesitantly. We were at Zara, the mecca of fast fashion. I was mooching around, looking for a skirt I had seen on the website some days earlier. The mother was hovering outside the trial room, from where the 20-something daughter had just emerged in a fitted tee and shorts that ended long before her thighs began. I caught sight of the daughter’s expression, and quickly moved away. Even without being a meteorologist, I could sense the storm coming on.

As it turned out, I didn’t escape the storm. Not quite. You see, not having got the skirt I wanted, I marched to my favourite sushi place to feed my feeling of deprivation with California rolls. The restaurant was packed, but I managed a single seater near a large family. I was just starting to relax when the young man closest to me exploded. “Just stop Mom. I know what I’m doing. I don’t need your constant meddling,” he snapped.

I didn’t even need to look around to know what was happening. I’d been in that position so often myself. In the position of the meddling mother, I mean.

Just as we parents begin patting ourselves on the back for surviving our offspring’s growing up years, there comes the most difficult phase of all: adulthood. It’s a whole new level of learning, where our parental know-how is just as effective as a bucket with a hole.