Free speech and criticism in the age of hurting sentiments

How can one predict what will hurt the sentiments of someone or another? Anyone can claim that his or her sentiment is hurt because of some statement or act of another person. Is there a sentiment meter that has been developed to measure how much sentiment is hurt over some social media post or a remark in an interview by random individuals? Is your religion, language, and culture of many thousands of years so fragile that you feel so insecure, weepy and murderous about a remark by a stranger? I wonder how Adi Shankaracharya would have fared in modern-day India if he continued to criticise, debate, and win arguments like he did against various philosophies and religions of his time. Would a Prince Sidhhartha, who criticised the Vedas, ever become Buddha or rot in jail without bail, had he been a citizen of the secular, democratic, socialist republic of India instead of living 2,600 years ago?

In a civilised society, if sentiment is hurt, one would ignore such comments or criticise back. In theocratic autocracies, blasphemy is punishable by death. We are marching there from the light of Buddha, Gandhi, Shankara and countless other great souls. Indian culture was based on free speech and debates. The freedom to criticise, debate, discuss and even mock or deny is what made the Indian religions like Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism unique. Had I been born 200 years ago and lived under the King of Cochin or the East India Company, I would have said we are far removed from that classical society and are so near to the witch hunts of medieval Europe or those of Islamic theocracies like Afghanistan. However, since that statement might hurt someone somewhere in these times, and I am scared, I am apologising profusely and sincerely in advance. Everything is perfect, and we are living in golden times.