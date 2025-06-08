To shape global opinion, India needs to be architect and engineer

Fifty-nine Indian eminences are currently on a global junket, members of seven ‘all party delegations’ (each including several Members of Parliament, a serving or retired diplomat and a liaison officer), to elaborate on India’s stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and to ‘rally global support’ for India’s counter-terrorism efforts, in the wake of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam massacre. It is unlikely that the public will ever learn how much this exercise is costing the taxpayer, and the government will certainly declare it a famous success once it is over.

Some skeptical commentators have, however, described this propaganda spree as too little too late. It is not. It is, in fact, too much too soon.

The profiles of the members of these delegations do not suggest that they have been selected for their particular and exceptional knowledge of the subject at hand. Reports trickling in indicate that at least some of the activities they are engaging in would not be easy to reconcile with the gravity of their undertaking; but even where they are fully and earnestly engaged in their duties, it is evident that they have not been adequately equipped to serve the ends to which they have been tasked. By and large, the presentations they are making to other world leaders—though mostly to the second line, or lower, of leadership—are based on the present rhetorical positions of the Government of India, and add little to the body of ‘evidence’ that could noticeably shift perceptions. As with much of what India does, this is little more than a knee-jerk response to transient perceptions of current crises.