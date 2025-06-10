Operation Spiderweb fails to 'Trump-proof' the Ukraine war

Suffice it to say, nuclear decapitation scenarios and hair-trigger warning times are returning, as the US is scheduled to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Germany next year, and the political pressure to pair them with nuclear warheads will be enormous. Germany’s new right-wing leadership is toying with the idea of their own nuclear weapons! Merz is on record that he would like talks with France and Britain about sharing their nuclear weapons.

It is against such a complex backdrop of European / Eurasian security that Putin’s full-spectrum response to Operation Spiderweb will unfold. Russia has high stakes in the wheel of diplomacy turning. He is not under pressure, as Moscow concluded that the MI6 operation on June 1 neither dented Russia’s nuclear deterrent capability nor impacted the military balance in the war. Russia has previously also repaired strategic bombers. But Putin is furious about such a febrile attempt by Western intelligence to undermine the peace talks.

There is no reason to doubt top Russian pundit Fyodor Lukyanov’s prognosis in government daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta: “A response from Russia to Sunday’s… attacks is inevitable. It will likely be proportional to the scale of Ukraine’s strikes. Importantly, this response will not be aimed solely at Kiev. It will be a message to all involved parties–including the United States and Western Europe. Russia’s reply must reflect the multifaceted nature of the conflict and its many audiences.”

In the final analysis, Putin’s stance is vindicated, namely, no ceasefire is possible without a basic agreement on the terms of a future settlement, and meanwhile, military force to create new facts on the ground remains the key negotiating tool. The talks so far have proceeded on Russia’s terms, viz., no ultimatums, no artificial deadlines, and a carefully staged approach to dialogue. The process, therefore, should continue, especially as Trump, who also wants talks, is a vital player and will inevitably remain so, as real conversations to shape a European security architecture are yet to begin. The “root causes of the conflict” must be tackled, too, and changing conditions on the ground in an attritional war almost always soften even the most rigid positions.

Trump has quietly signalled his intention to remain engaged with Putin by inviting him to mediate with Iran on the nuclear issue, which is a foreign policy priority. Putin agreed and is travelling to Tehran in the coming weeks.

There are other signals, too. Trump is reportedly counselling lawmakers to go slow on a bill by Senator Lindsey Graham calling for “bone-breaking” sanctions on Russia. Trump will most likely water down the G-7 statement after the summit in Canada on June 15-17. The NATO Summit (June 24-25) in The Hague is trimming its Ukraine-related part of the agenda. Europeans are furious. French President Emmanuel Macron vents his anger by visiting Greenland on June 15, en route to the G-7 Summit, in a show of support for the territory coveted by Trump.

(Views are personal)

M K Bhadrakumar is a former diplomat.