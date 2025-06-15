The wisdom in preparing for the worst

There was a lot of finger-wagging over a couple of cases featuring wives who cold-bloodedly plotted the murder of theirspouses. Naturally, feminists were blamed for the deterioration of morality and the loss of traditional values which leads to such shocking crimes. Even more naturally,nobody wants to acknowledge that the system is broken, law and order is a joke, and we live in a cesspool where anarchy rules and everybodyincluding women would rather kill than be killed.

Engaging with the problems that beset us, is our collective responsibility. We can’t keep blaming themorally compromised blowhards we elected to power in exchange for freebies and empty promises about protecting caste/religion-based rights. It is high time we shake off the torpor and actively work towards eliminating the systemic rot, with a smidgen of smarts. We deserve so much better than what we have settled for like the unpretty prostitutes with hearts of lead we have become having bartered our bodies and souls for petty trifles. But in a fractured land where laziness, stupidity, and bad behaviour alone is rewarded repeatedly, we need to anticipate the worst and prepare accordingly if we have no wish to become yet another sad statistic.