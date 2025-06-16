Cleaner fuel push in rural India needs more energy

Women's access to clean energy and gender equality are intrinsically related, as transition to clean energy provides greater opportunities for women to improve their economic and physical well-being. The gender-energy nexus is central to the framework of the global sustainable development goals, notably those linked to poverty (SDG 1), health and well-being (SDG 3), education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), climate change (SGD 13), and most importantly, affordable and clean energy (SDG 7)—for the promotion of gender equality.

Yet, 2.4 billion people globally lack access to clean energy for cooking and rely on wood, charcoal, coal, animal waste, etc, as highlighted by a 2023 UN Women report titled ‘Gender equality in the sustainable energy transition.’ Women bear a substantial burden of this energy poverty, which is inextricably linked to other time and labour-consuming activities, as well as their safety. Indoor air pollution (IAP), a major contributor to environmental pollution, disproportionately affects women and children due to their greater exposure to such environments. The World Health Organization reported 3.2 million deaths per year due to IAP in 2020. In India, the number stands at 5,00,000 deaths per year, with women and children making up a significant proportion of the number both globally and in India.

Further, women spend a considerable amount of their time on unpaid and care work, including time spent in forest and firewood collection across different geographical regions, which limits their employment opportunities. The Time Use Survey, 2024 released recently by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI),reported the amount of time spent in unpaid domestic activities by women has reduced from 315 minutes in per day 2019 to 305 minutes in 2024. A total of 140 minutes per day was spent on caregiving activities in 2024. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has the potential to be a significant game changer in reducing women’s time spent on unpaid and care work, and in ameliorating health inequities.