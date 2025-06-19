Manufacturing a superpower

With the success of Operation Sindoor, India has established itself as a military power capable of defending its people without external support. This is the result of not just the government’s strategic interventions and the valour of our armed forces, but also our economic ascendency and domestic industrial excellence.

With a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” approach, the operation neutralised imminent threats while avoiding civilian casualties. India’s defence systems intercepted most aerial threats and showcased our technological edge and operational preparedness to the world.

India’s ascent as a global power is closely intertwined with its pursuit of defence self-reliance. The ongoing transformation in the sector is a quiet revolution that positions the country as a formidable global player in military manufacturing. Defence exports in 2024-25 reached ₹23,622 crore, a remarkable 34-fold increase over ₹686 crore in 2013-14. This exponential growth is the outcome of sustained policy initiatives under the twin pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, including production-linked incentives and targeted investment support.