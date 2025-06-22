Unexpected crash and empowerment

One of my biggest learnings has been that you can transcend the limitations of what people, or even you think you can achieve.

Even when many scoffed, and most would argue that a woman’s place is behind and under a man, I proved them wrong. This is not coming from show-offishness, but from an inherent belief I had that you’re actually capable of much more than your mind convinces you of. Three decades ago I believed I could. A young girl, I rose to be an empowered woman, and got paid more than the men. I negotiated my own modelling contracts as my Air Force/economist father taught me growing up—Manage your finances—and showed me the importance of savings. With investments, you get a seed (of cash), you grow it into a tree that bears fruit and flowers, which you can sell if ever need be.

And today, financial awareness is a part of yoga—something I initiated with Anufunyoga. To maintain a healthy lifestyle and a hassle-free existence, one should escape from vrittis (mental fluctuations or disturbances that arise in the mind). Putting an end to vrittis, is one of the deepest goals of yoga.