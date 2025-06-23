Three lessons for today from Emergency 1975

Come June 25, India will be observing the 50th anniversary of a murderous attack on its democracy. Announcing the cabinet decision last July, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that, as a reminder of how Indira Gandhi had thrown lakhs of people behind bars for no fault of their own and the way media’s voice was muzzled, the government had decided to observe every June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’. He further stated, “This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency.”

On March 21, 1977, India Gandhi decided to withdraw the Emergency after the results of that year’s Lok Sabha elections were announced. While the electoral verdict was the last nail on the coffin, many other factors hugely contributed to compel Mrs Gandhi to backtrack. One of them was the satyagraha movement started mainly by the RSS and Sangh-inspired organisations.

The RSS’s role in mobilising the satyagraha movement was appreciated by many, including by some who were diehard opponents of RSS ideology. Achyutrao Patwardhan, a noted socialist leader, is on record saying, “I am pleased to learn that the volunteers of the RSS, as well as any other group of political resistance, were willing to openly collaborate and support those who opposed Emergency and are able to work with enthusiasm and integrity, against the diabolical regime that resorts to blatant repression and lies.”