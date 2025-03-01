AI in cinema: Balancing innovation, authenticity at Academy Awards

Ahead of the 97th Academy Awards today, it appears that the ABC of the ceremony will be Anora, The Brutalist and Conclave, despite their brief brush with controversy over the lack of intimacy coordinators, use of artificial intelligence and a jaundiced portrayal of the Catholic church, respectively.

Brady Corbet’s period epic, The Brutalist, about Hungarian architect and holocaust survivor László Tóth (Adrien Brody), who immigrated to the US to build a new life for himself, has bagged 10 nominations including for the best film, director, actor, supporting actress and supporting actor. The praise for its ambition and sweep, technical finesse and emotional resonance notwithstanding, it recently got mired in a fracas around one of cinema’s biggest bugbears—AI.

In January this year, the film’s editor Dávid Jancsó disclosed in an interview that AI voice-generating technology was used to correct the accents of Brady and Felicity Jones, who plays journalist Erzsébet Tóth, the architect’s wife.

Following widespread criticism and questioning of the authenticity of Brody and Jones’s acts, Corbet had to issue a statement underlining that their performances were completely their own. “They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed… The Brutalist is a film about human complexity and every aspect of its creation was driven by human effort, creativity and collaboration.”

Meanwhile, AI’s knocks grew louder on Indian cinema’s door in December 2024, with a Chandigarh-based startup, Intelliflicks Studios, announcing it would create a feature film with generative AI. Based on the 2014 novel Maharaja in Denims, the film would be about a young man who thinks he is a reincarnation of Ranjit Singh. Earlier in 2024, an AI-generated avatar of actor Uttam Kumar was seen in the Bengali film Oti Uttam.