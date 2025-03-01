Kumbh: Bharat’s civilisational showcase for the world

The Prayag Maha Kumbh that concluded on February 26 saw the convergence of over 66 crore devotees from all over the world to take holy dips at the Triveni Sangam. The Rig Veda extols the greatness of Prayag and says one who performs snan or bath at the confluence attains higher worlds. A prayer implores Indra to make a person who performs the snan at the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the ancient Saraswati immortal.
The Matsya Purana says that the sins of the past, present and unknown times get washed away if one takes a dip at Sangam, which is considered a lakh times more powerful than any other holy bath. There’s also a saying that one who performs snan during the dawn of Magha or Ratha saptami begets merit equal to that of a crore solar eclipses. The Triveni is so divine that even gods are said to await the divine moment known as Mukti Janani. As it bestows more goodness than countless yagnas, this place is called Prayag.
This year, the world watched this magnificent gathering in which the six days of Paush purnima, Makar sankranti, Mauni amavasya, Basant panchami, Maghi purnima and Maha Shivratri are considered the most spiritually significant. Daily visits of pilgrims for the entire 45-day period of the Maha Kumbh converted Prayag into an ocean of devout humanity.
Our puranic texts talk of the benefits of staying for a fortnight, followed by weekly, three-day or at least a day’s visit to Prayag during the Kumbh. The Matsya and Skanda puranas say that people who even think, chant or listen to the word ‘Prayag’ get blessings at this inclusive place of worship that’s open to people of all genders, castes, creeds and regions.
My recent trip to the Prayag Kumbh along with the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham was a revelation of sorts. The Shankaracharya donned a devotee’s hat to chant the Ganga Stuti, Dashahara Stotra, Kashi Panchakam, Gangavataranam (as in the Ramayana and Bhagavata), Triveni Mahatmyam, Prayag Kshetra Mahatmya and Yamunashtakam. The seer also explained their significance before undertaking the holy snan preceded by a sankalp or resolution for global wellness and Bharat’s enduring prosperity. The ritual of the Ma Ganga puja followed by special oblations to gods and Vedic pundits was a divine performance to watch.
On the ride back, one could not miss a darshan of the Akshayavatam, the sacred and immortal fig tree. Another interesting Kanchi Mutt dimension was the Shankara Vimana Mandap, a four-storeyed temple constructed by the mutt in a South Indian style that also served as an observatory overlooking the Sangam stretch for surveillance and crowd management.
The Prayag Kumbh is the social, cultural and spiritual pride of Sanatan Dharma in that it sees this massive convergence without any invitation from the state or society. All those visiting the Kumbh, who come of their own volition, are torchbearers of a civilisational continuum that no other country can boast of. From the start to the finish, the collective, autogenous phenomenon reflects the moorings of a culturally rich society that believes in its own strengths and not imported lifestyles.
The airport, train station, roads and alleys of Prayag were flowing with divinity as thousands approached the Sangam with the focused and shared goal of a holy dip.
Such a spontaneous flow of people from all walks of life makes the Prayag Kumbh Bharat’s civilisational showcase for the world.
At the time of writing, the Kumbh dashboard has recorded its 66,30,01,000th footprint. Over 40 akharas and spiritual communities participated, with each of them making their own substantive arrangements to extend both spiritual and social services to visitors. Apart from them, many individuals and organisations voluntarily offered free food, shelter, clothing, transport and other forms of service, making this the world’s largest voluntarily-funded cultural or spiritual event. To engage in charity during the Kumbh is a foundational pillar of Bharat’s Yato dharmastato jaya (where there is dharma, there is victory) belief system.
Whether it was the traditional procession of the akharas on elephants, horses and chariots, or the Naga sadhus’ display of swords and trishul, the Shankaracharyas’ asceticism, or the millions chanting god’s names—the entire experience elevated thoughts to a different sphere. To comprehend this unique plane of momentary existence, one has to visit Prayag during the Kumbh—it’s a humbling experience nonpareil. If you weren’t able to do it this time, there is always the next. The countdown for the 2037 Prayag Maha Kumbh has just begun.
S Vaidhyasubramaniam
Vice Chancellor and Tata Sons Chair Professor of Management, SASTRA (Deemed) University
(Views are personal and include excerpts from Kanchi Shankaracharya’s Anugraha Bhashanam)