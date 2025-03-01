Kumbh: Bharat’s civilisational showcase for the world

The Prayag Maha Kumbh that concluded on February 26 saw the convergence of over 66 crore devotees from all over the world to take holy dips at the Triveni Sangam. The Rig Veda extols the greatness of Prayag and says one who performs snan or bath at the confluence attains higher worlds. A prayer implores Indra to make a person who performs the snan at the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the ancient Saraswati immortal.

The Matsya Purana says that the sins of the past, present and unknown times get washed away if one takes a dip at Sangam, which is considered a lakh times more powerful than any other holy bath. There’s also a saying that one who performs snan during the dawn of Magha or Ratha saptami begets merit equal to that of a crore solar eclipses. The Triveni is so divine that even gods are said to await the divine moment known as Mukti Janani. As it bestows more goodness than countless yagnas, this place is called Prayag.

This year, the world watched this magnificent gathering in which the six days of Paush purnima, Makar sankranti, Mauni amavasya, Basant panchami, Maghi purnima and Maha Shivratri are considered the most spiritually significant. Daily visits of pilgrims for the entire 45-day period of the Maha Kumbh converted Prayag into an ocean of devout humanity.

Our puranic texts talk of the benefits of staying for a fortnight, followed by weekly, three-day or at least a day’s visit to Prayag during the Kumbh. The Matsya and Skanda puranas say that people who even think, chant or listen to the word ‘Prayag’ get blessings at this inclusive place of worship that’s open to people of all genders, castes, creeds and regions.