The many mysteries of the Naga Sadhus

I missed seeing the famous Naga Sadhus at the Mahakumbh, which was disappointing as I had so many questions I would have liked to ask. But I caught up with them indirectly and unexpectedly late last week and would like to share what I learnt since there’s so much more to them than the seemingly bizarre aspects portrayed on social media.

It happened at a stunning photo exhibition on Naga Sadhus at the Travancore Palace in Delhi. The photographer is well-known photojournalist Bandeep Singh, whose deep interest in this enigmatic aspect of Indian culture led him to the Kumbh. He kept going to the Kumbh for over 20 years and spent 25 days closely with the Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhada (juna means ‘ancient’). This happened through a chance introduction by a Delhi spiritual activist who had grown close to them. “A window opened, and I was suddenly in,” said Bandeep, of this rare opportunity.

Naga Sadhus are followers of one of the 10 akhadas or monastic orders founded by no less than Adi Shankara himself in the 8th century. They are celibate by choice, sleep on the ground and are proficient in yoga and martial exercises. They either shave their heads completely or grow long matted locks called ‘jata’, which are supposed to enhance their energies. Many of them wear only a loincloth or, after reaching a particular stage of spiritual detachment, discard even that as the last relic of earthly rules.

They smear themselves with ash as it keeps the body warm in cold weather and is a proven antiseptic for scratches, wounds and insect bites. Deeper, vibhuti, as Lord Shiva’s attribute, is believed to promote both physical and mental purity. The sanyasis say, “Chade khaak, mann hove paak, alakh niranjan aape aap”, meaning that when vibhuti is applied, your mind is purified, and you transcend the limits of human measurement. Niranjan, meaning spotless and blemish-free, is one of Shiva’s many epithets. They carry trishuls and wear rudraksha malas to proclaim their adherence to Shiva. Bandeep’s show is called Bhasmang, meaning ‘ash-smeared’, which holds these layers of meaning.

They eat sparingly, and there are even those who have subsisted for years on drinking nothing but tea and smoking chillums (opium pipes). But why do they smoke weed? They told Bandeep it’s because it helps them concentrate and cuts off worldly distractions. They take good care to appear in public only at the Kumbhs, where they have a historical right of way, to show society that they are there for them. After that, they mysteriously disappear to isolated ashrams and forest hide-outs, travelling by night to avoid townsfolk.