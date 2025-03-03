A way with the word, a way with the world

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi are not mere communicators; they are architects of the language of power. A key ingredient in the construction of their personae is words they use. Or the words they don’t use.

This column attempts to dissect their linguistic strategies—Trump’s chaotic but breathless bluster and Modi’s paused and polished control—revealing how they shape perceptions, consolidate authority, and evade accountability.

Trump’s language is an assault on nuances, coherence, and truth. The world is binary, black and white. His is all white. The words he uses the most in the articulation of that world, according to Grok, are “great”, “tremendous”, “fake”, “beautiful”, “smart”, and “deal”.

For Trump, there are only two kinds of humans: winners and losers. The very limited edition of the Trump thesaurus implies these few words are magical in the sense that they are some kind of password to a treasure— if you stick with Trump, you will enter heaven. A heaven with a big border wall, big cars and bars, somewhat resembling Mar-a-Lago.

And indeed, if you stick with Trump, then all the negatives the Democrats associate with him become “fake news”. In fact, it becomes positive. Please recall that in the social media-ised world, truth is what everybody is fighting for: their truth. Truth is no longer founded on facts. Truth is now a feeling.

Indeed, this age has granted so much leave to the idea of feeling that diversity, equity, and inclusion are now antithetical to the development of Trump’s universe.

An aside. Trump and Elon Musk are questioning this liberal order, not just because they want to feel like heresiarchs, but because DEI does not translate to bettering the competition with China or Europe. To dismantle the DEI is to attach weightage to merit. When we need surgery, we do not look for Dalit or Muslim doctors. We look for a good surgeon, no matter their caste and community.

In one of his recent speeches, Trump said “we” must bring back God into the American midst as “Americans can’t be happy without God”. Of course, no one asked why Americans cannot be happy without a god. All language is a substitution for the things it talks about.

The world has so far gone Trump’s way that no one asks him the specifics of his proclamations. The signing of the executive orders is like edicts received from above. This is one way of implying these holy writs were whispered into his ears while he was sleeping.

What do these innocuous-sounding words mean? That he is a crusader for God? He added (in a national prayer breakfast event) that the failed assassination attempts on him have made him stronger: “…something happened. I have become stronger.” In short, Trump sees himself as a messiah. His presidency founded a new Protestant faith, though he is now a non-denominational Christian. And God has spared him for the mission impossible. Trump’s is probably the first evangelist presidency in the US.