Foofaraw over the outlier, GOP's mothball syndrome

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same”.

- Rudyard Kipling

Over the past week, the ubiquitous, loquacious wordsmith Dr Shashi Tharoor, a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has dominated headlines in Indian media. Let us be honest, how many current politicians worldwide boast of his mind-numbing bio? This dapper outlier of Indian politics who almost became the UN Secretary-General would be a prized asset wherever he went.

But in India’s grand old party (born in 1885), Shashi has been frequently treated like a third shoe or fifth wheel. A wasted asset, like a Porsche convertible that only adorns a dilapidated garage.

Bedlam followed Shashi’s uncharacteristic belligerence after a meeting with the Congress leadership (read, Rahul Gandhi): “I have options!” said the flamboyant charmer, albeit the newspaper was cleverly twisting that phrase. But in Indian politics, ideological fidelity can be as short-lived as the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez marriage. Shashi beat that dubious trend, emerging since 2004 as probably the most admired brand ambassador of the idea of India, a secular, liberal nation, in synchronicity with the ideology of the Congress.

However, Shashi’s discomfiture with the Congress became such a bombshell that it overshadowed US President Donald Trump’s more nuclear utterances. Is Shashi Tharoor joining the BJP, asked flummoxed journalists. That would be like Elon Musk selling leaflets about Karl Marx’s economic philosophy. So, what is going on?

I suspect what got the Congress triggered was Shashi’s rather magnanimous observations on PM Narendra Modi’s visibly embarrassing non-performance in Washington to meet his hug-buddy Trump. India got a bad deal: a tit-for-tat tariff equaliser likely to take the oomph out of sensex; BRICS was treated contemptuously; India promised to buy expensive fighter aircraft that Musk thought were better suited for making drone-like Swiggy/Zomato food deliveries; and when a reporter asked the PM about Gautam Adani’s celebrated shenanigans, Modi said some gobbledygook that many are still to comprehend. Bottomline: Modi’s trip, even by the most liberal yardsticks, would probably rate at a D-.

The Congress expected Shashi to give Modi an F. Instead, Shashi gave Modi a clean chit that would have surprised even the megalomaniac. Given the preposterous allegations the BJP repeatedly makes against the Congress, the party felt shortchanged. The BJP methodically rubbed it in: “Your best foreign policy mind has endorsed Modi.” Boom! Shashi was instantly labelled as a renegade by some not-so-friendly colleagues. Shashi’s equally kind-hearted appraisal of the Left Front government’s start-up schemes in Kerala had the local tigers frothing in fury.