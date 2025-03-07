Do the clothes you wear define you and must they?

This question pops up time and again. The most recent pop-up happened at the disastrous Oval Office meeting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, with the irrepressible Donald Trump, President of the United States. Well nigh near the close of the abruptly truncated visit, Zelenskyy was asked how he was dressed by a rather straight-jacketed Brian Glen, a correspondent with the right-wing cable network, ‘Real America’s Voice’. “Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?” Zelenskyy’s reply was quick and measured. He said, “I will wear a costume after this war finishes. Maybe like yours. Or better. Cheaper.”

Both the question and the answer are worth discussing. The question was meant to put Zelenskyy in a corner, telling him that he was not thankful enough to the president and the US for all it has contributed to the war kitty; it also told the president of Ukraine that he could not be so casual with the US and its people. Clothes make a man. Clothes convey respect. Clothes are deferential even. Clothes cannot look as defiant as a sweatshirt and a pair of jeans.

Zelenskyy’s answer was a classic repartee as well. Instead of being offended, he clothed his reply with the troubles of his people and the war. And then he hastened to say he could do one better on the correspondent, at least in terms of a suit. He quickly added “cheaper” to bring home the wartime realities of his nation.

The key question, then. Are the clothes you wear important? Must you dress for events? Must you dress for the role, or must the role dress you? What is formal? And what is informal? A fortnight before the Zelenskyy-Trump meet, there had been a Modi-Trump meet in the same office, with both leaders seated on the edge of yellow upholstered sofas. PM Modi was in a very Indian and dignified Bandhgala and, underneath it, a kurta-salwar. He was ‘desi’ and ‘formal’ (whatever that means). The beauty of a Bandhgala is that you don’t have to wear a tie to make a jacket look formal. The Bandhgala is by itself entirely formal (that is, if showing your neck is meant to be informal).