Dysfunction, debt, drag on efficiency, European decline

As Europe is discovering, the past is rarely past. Weaknesses exposed by the forgotten 2011 European debt crisis remain unresolved. Five areas of unaddressed concern remain.

First, European growth is lacklustre. Between 2010 and 2023, European GDP grew cumulatively by 21 percent, compared to America's 34 percent. Current forecasts project medium-term annual real growth at around 1-1.5 percent. Causes include low investment in infrastructure, new technologies, research and development, and poor productivity improvements. Weak consumption and high saving rates reflect low consumer confidence.

Europe's economic model is increasingly unworkable. Post-war success was based on rebuilding shattered economies, the generous Marshall Plan, low labour costs and a strong technical and manufacturing base. The common market, reinforced by the single currency since 1999, facilitated trade amongst members. The expansion of the European Union (EU) and the reunification of Germany created new pools of cheap labour and new markets. Most recently, the emergence of China provided demand for automobiles, machinery, and industrial technologies, which underpin growth.

The position is now different. Dependence on exports to compensate for anaemic domestic consumption creates problems. Intra-European trade relies on recycling German savings and trade surpluses to net importing Mediterranean and Eastern European nations to finance purchases of Germany's exports. The substantial internal financial imbalances were exacerbated by the European Central Bank (ECB) bailouts of crisis-afflicted Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Ireland in 2012. Germany is now owed over €1 trillion mainly by Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Greece.