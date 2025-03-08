The continuing relevance of ESG initiatives

Climate action and diversity policies are, of late, facing geopolitical headwinds. The US government exiting the Paris Accord and discarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, branding legitimate concerns on environment and inclusivity as an outcome of the "woke virus", is setting the clock back. Ripples are being felt in the corporate sector across the globe. Milton Friedman's theory that the corporation exists to maximise profits for its shareholders seems to be back in vogue. The theory propounded by Edward Freeman that companies should consider the interest of all stakeholders and not merely that of their shareholders is under threat of being displaced. ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) initiatives integrated into business processes and decision-making, considering long-term sustainability and stakeholder interests, are being reconsidered.

The idea of corporate citizenship has gained currency over the past several decades. CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities sought to plough back profits for welfare schemes. Corporates, across the globe have contributed to building community resources which translates as goodwill, an intangible asset in their balance sheets. The rise of the ESG movement saw an increase in sustainability-focused investments. Driven by consumer activism, companies shifted focus away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and clean energy projects. Green funds and bonds began to attract investors, and a commitment to Net Zero by 2050 was the broad consensus among corporates. Despite the enthusiasm, challenges persist in determining the impact of ESG due to a lack of uniform metrics. However, the double materiality approach that requires reporting both the risks and impact of sustainability on an enterprise and the reciprocal impact of an enterprise's activities on the environment and society has come to be adopted. It is also appreciated that good ESG practices have long-term benefits and contribute to brand building. Practically, it is seen that retaining stakeholder loyalty influences the bottom line and increases business profits in the long run. ESG initiatives have been welcomed especially by millennials and Gen Z, who voice palpable concerns for the planet's future.