Leapfrogging laggards on tech cycles

We are living in an era of abundant technology, when everything we do has a tech element in it. Next to divine forces, it’s technology that is all-pervasive. I wonder if it is a new-age manifestation of the divine or the latest mayajaal, a web of illusions to keep us trapped in this universe.

Like living beings, technology keeps evolving, re-inventing itself and coming back in new avatars that it is not easy to keep pace with. You keep up at one end and can lag at another. Technology adoption cycles are interesting, as they can allow a laggard to leapfrog, leaving the earlier leaders wondering what went wrong.

For example, unified payments interface or UPI for small payments may have the record for fastest and largest adoption in the history of technology. It converged on the mobile phone our debit and credit cards, ATM, cheque books, demand drafts and hard cash.

E-commerce in India, which was struggling due to low penetration of credit cards and an even lower trust in e-transactions, are now flourishing with UPI. Developed countries with well-established networks of credit card use were way ahead of India at one point. But UPI made us jump ahead of them in a matter of just a few years. It will take those countries to move to UPI or the next wave of payment technology a lot more as it demands a change in systems and user habits.

Adoption of technology is heavily dependent on numbers. It’s not always the best product that leads, but the most adopted one. Take the case of WhatsApp. Most of us are on the app because everyone else in the family, friends and business circles is on it.

Even if we get frustrated with the insane forwards, we know it is the best place to share family news, get neighbourhood updates or interact with clients and colleagues. Remember a couple of years back major doubts about WhatsApp’s security were making the headlines? Many of us downloaded alternatives like Telegram and Signal. But where are we now? Back to dear WhatsApp. The reason is simple—everyone is else is also there.