In Purposeless Pursuit of the One

When you refer to The One, there are many who will think of the really cute and supposedly nice Keanu Reaves who played Neo in the Matrix films. There are more than a few who will describe The One who is fated to be their soulmate enumerating endless impossible to emulate qualities ranging from the physical to the emotional and psychological to the Oedipal. A few will talk of The One who is prophesised to show up in a blaze of glory in this sinful world and set it straight. But most will think of The One as someone who is invaluable in their daily lives merely for being competent.

The One who will deliver food on time without hawking up phlegm into it or getting hopelessly lost in Karnataka because he does not speak a word of Kannada or English. The One who will take your complaint regarding the Reverse Osmosis purifier at home, show up on time and fix it with that priceless trait called efficiency instead of doing irreparable damage to your already iffy mental health by failing to do the needful though you went down on hands and knees and pleaded with some bot and paid the annual rent for the penthouse which houses somebody0146s mistress because somebody told you if you don't, your RO purifier is doomed and so are you!