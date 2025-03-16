In Purposeless Pursuit of the One

When you refer to The One, there are many who will think of the really cute and supposedly nice Keanu Reaves who played Neo in the Matrix films. There are more than a few who will describe The One who is fated to be their soulmate enumerating endless impossible to emulate qualities ranging from the physical to the emotional and psychological to the Oedipal. A few will talk of The One who is prophesised to show up in a blaze of glory in this sinful world and set it straight. But most will think of The One as someone who is invaluable in their daily lives merely for being competent.
Their daily lives merely for being competent. The One who will deliver food on time without hawking up phlegm into it or getting hopelessly lost in Karnataka because he does not speak a word of Kannada or English. The One who will take your complaint regarding the Reverse Osmosis purifier at home, show up on time and fix it with that priceless trait called efficiency instead of doing irreparable damage to your already iffy mental health by failing to do the needful though you went down on hands and knees and pleaded with some bot and paid the annual rent for the penthouse which houses somebody0146s mistress because somebody told you if you don’t, your RO purifier is doomed and so are you!
The One who holds a given job because of the right qualifications and aptitude as opposed to a byproduct of a broken quota system which perpetuates the evils of caste and class privilege while claiming to do the opposite. Irrespective of which of The Ones you yearn for with every fibre of your being, the smart money is on this impossible quest ending in failure, frustration and a padded cell with restraints. This is because wielders of magic wands and heroes bearing lances can only do diddly squat in a world where incompetence has been weaponised thanks to endless greed and ever-present entitlement.
Everybody feels free to make a mess while nobody is willing to clean up. After themselves or others. That is because if you do anything at all in a conscientious manner, you will be severely punished for the same with all the lazy asses out there dumping their chores, bills, and life’s responsibilities on you simply because you are incapable of walking past a stubborn stain without wiping it clean. Thanks to things like a deeply ingrained sense of duty, a kind heart, or a low sense of self-worth one ends up becoming a beast of burden and everyone’s b**ch. Simply performing the tasks that need performing comes with unfathomable risks that have sent many worker bees to an early grave and an eternity of drudgery in the section of hell reserved for hopeless schmucks. Not surprisingly, not many risk it.
Which is why we have butchers playing doctors, paedophiles ending up in charge of children, hardened gangsters in charge of law and order, and the violent and criminally insane tasked with running entire nations. Meanwhile, we dream of The One. The One who doesn’t exist outside a make-believe world, where in addition to winged unicorns and chocolate rivers, people just do their jobs. And do it well.