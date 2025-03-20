The need to use creative destruction

This is not to suggest that India has not experienced any creative destruction at all. In the last decade, several large companies such as Jet Airways and Essar Steel have disappeared even as new ones like OYO and Zomato have emerged. The introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016 and the subsequent cleaning up of the banking sector led to some amount of churn. There has also been a boom in startups in recent years. Nevertheless, it is fair to say that India, now at the threshold of becoming the world’s third largest economy, still does not have the same level of dynamic churn as the top two.

So what needs to be done? In my personal view, the first step would be to change a deeply engrained social attitude that looks with suspicion at risk-taking and innovation. Indeed, insolvency is often seen as a moral failure rather than a business failure. It is common during bankruptcy procedures that pleas are made to somehow save an insolvent company. It is as if we were dealing with a much-loved relative who needs urgent medical care rather than a practical resolution for a financial problem.

Second, financial regulations and processes need to allow for a lot more creative destruction as well as emergence of new kinds of financing. Today’s regulations are so focused on so-called ‘investor protection’ that they do not allow for the risk-taking that generates cutting-edge innovation. By the same token, the bankruptcy process needs to focus on fast resolution rather than ‘revival’. Regulators, bankruptcy courts and policy-makers need to accept that all risk-taking entails some amount of failure. The sensible approach is to clear the debris as soon as possible so that a new round of risk-taking can begin.

Third, there should be less protection for the established incumbents in most sectors. India’s economic policies have, since the 1950s, been inordinately oriented towards protecting inefficient incumbents from global and domestic competition. This has been done through licences, permits, regulatory complexity, import tariffs, government contract requirements and other protection against competitors.