The ancient tale behind popular ayurvedic remedy

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and more in advance, dear readers. These regional New Years are celebrated in Chaitra, the first month of the Indian calendar. Similar festivals like Vishu, Putthandu, and Baisakhi will soon follow.

Each festival has its special dishes, and one of the most interesting is the medicinal neem-jaggery pachidi or chutney eaten on Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Its roots lie in Ayurveda, where it serves as a seasonal detox and immunity booster. On a spiritual level, the bitterness of neem leaves and the sweetness of jaggery symbolise life’s ups and downs. Known as bevubella in Kannada, bevu (neem) and bella (jaggery) are combined with other ingredients, such as raw mango, to make this unique chutney. This seasonal remedy serves a similar purpose to the heavier medicinal compound known as lehiyam, eaten during Diwali to improve digestion after indulging in festival sweets and savouries and provide a seasonal tonic to safeguard health. Lehiyam is made from coriander, cumin, carom seeds, dried ginger, black peppercorns, jaggery and ghee. It is similar to the highly popular medicinal compound chyavanaprash found up North, consumed to boost health and speed up convalescence. And so begins an unforgettable, fascinating tale.

Chyavana rishi was an ancient seer who meditated so intensely that an anthill grew around him, covering him completely. A local king visited the area with his daughter, Sukanya, and entourage. While the men went hunting, Sukanya wandered away from the royal camp and came across the anthill. She noticed two gleaming dots of light shining from two holes next to each other. Were they fireflies trapped inside? The curious princess picked up a sharp twig and poked at the gleam. Alas, they were Chyavana rishi’s eyes. Luckily, he wasn’t blinded, but it caused him great pain. Furious, he cursed the king’s party with discomfort in return. They hurried back to their base camp and found a frightened Sukanya, who confessed to her thoughtless action.