Thakni Devi, a 39-year-old resident of Belagoth village in Bihar’s Supaul district, lost everything to the ravaging waters of the Kosi in September 2024. With teary eyes and a choked voice, she recounted the ordeal of how her family of four was forced to migrate to another village, Siswa, after the floodwaters had washed away their house. The family had lost their ancestral home, including all household items and clothes. Later, her husband Shankar Mandal, a farmer, was forced to migrate to Punjab’s Patiala, where he works as a labourer at a lantern factory. Thakni Devi is left alone to take care of her two daughters at her father’s home until she finds a stretch of safe land to resettle and start life afresh.

Thakni Devi’s family is one of the many that fall victim to climate change-induced displacement every year in Bihar, one of the most vulnerable states in India. Most of them get little help from the government. The cycle of tragedies keeps repeating because India lacks a concrete climate migration policy.

Kosi Navnirman, a local activist and also a victim of climate-induced migration, claims that more than 80 percent of the farmers in Khagaria, Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura districts migrate to states like Punjab and Delhi as the floods keep changing land patterns and soil fertility. Such activists complain of the lack of climate adaptation training, which would’ve stemmed the migration.

Climate change-induced migration is posing a growing problem to India, as it is doing to many other countries. Although the world has noted the forced relocation of a large number of people due to extreme climate events, the international community still has no established legal definition for ‘climate migrants’. Even while it talks of the growing problem, the UN does not officially recognise the term.

It seems the world has been sitting on a dormant volcano for about three decades since the first report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 1990, which warned that “the gravest effects of climate change may be those on human migration as millions are displaced by shoreline erosion, coastal flooding and severe drought”.