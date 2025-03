Today, let’s explore whether any state in the Union of India has the authority to enact and enforce a Uniform Civil Code.

Article 44 of the Constitution is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy. At the time of framing of the Constitution, there was no Uniform Civil Code in place. Given the diversity of India, there were several laws and customs of communities, including religious communities, in place. It is in this context that Article 44 was drafted, mandating, “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.”

There are three expressions in this provision that require attention. First is the word “State”, second is the expression “endeavour to secure” for its “citizens”, and the third is the “Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India”.

The “State” here means not a state government, but the Union of India, since such a law, if framed by the Union, will be applicable throughout the territory of India. That cannot happen if the law is framed by a state government. The second clue that the State means the Union of India comes from the expression “citizens”. We all know that the status of citizenship is granted only by the Union. Those residing within a state are not its citizens.