Be strong, be focused, believe

Children, it is rare to find someone who does not desire success in their lives. But very few people truly succeed in life. The others accept defeat, sink into despair, and lead despondent lives. The main reason for this is a lack of clarity about their goal and insufficient mental and physical preparation to attain it.
Many people who fail justify themselves thus: “The others had facilities that were conducive for success. They had people to help and encourage them. I had none of these.”
These excuses reveal their lack of lakshya-bodha (goal-orientedness) and weak will power. There is no use trying to hide our own weaknesses and laziness. In order to succeed in anything, we must have the will power and stamina to overcome obstacles in the way.
Students who want to become engineers or doctors, or top the class, study with lakshya-bodha. Their lives naturally become disciplined. They do not waste time hanging around with friends. They continue to study even while traveling in the bus.
They will not complain about the lack of lighting at home but study under a street lamp. Circumstances do not deter the ones with lakshya-bodha, whereas for others, even a minor obstacle seems to be a big hurdle.
Once, a mother and her son went to a festival. There was a music-and-dance program in one corner of the festival grounds. Around this place were many stalls selling food, toys and other items. The child walked past all these, holding his mother’s hand and avidly taking in the sights.
For a few minutes, the mother forgot about the child. After a while, she realised that her son was missing. She looked around anxiously, frantically searching for him in the festival grounds.
There was only one thought in her mind: “Where’s my son?” She was oblivious to the music and dance around her. Nor did she notice the crowds or hubbub around her. Similarly, one who has lakshya-bodha will not entertain self-defeating thoughts or give in to obstacles.
First of all, we must develop a clear understanding of what we want to achieve in life. We must also strive constantly to attain the goal. If these two are in place, everything else will follow naturally.
Likewise, when lakshya-bodha becomes firm, bad habits and weaknesses will naturally fall away. All the qualities needed to attain the goal will manifest gradually. Therefore, proper lakshya-bodha is of paramount importance.
Along the spiritual path, there may be many falls, but if one does fall, the important thing is to not remain there, lying on the ground. You must get up and put in effort to walk further.
To realise our oneness with God may take our entire lifetime—it may take several lifetimes. You have to put in continuous effort. There is no other way. Everyone has to walk this one path. If you come upon an obstacle, you have to surmount it.
If we dedicate our life to a higher purpose, such as realising God, then all attachments will wither away and fall off. God is a state wherein there is no duality. When there is only oneness, where is the scope for attachment or non-attachment? The essence of Sanatana Dharma is to see Narayana in nara–to see God in all of humanity–and serve Him. You will also come to this state.