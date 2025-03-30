Be strong, be focused, believe

There was only one thought in her mind: “Where’s my son?” She was oblivious to the music and dance around her. Nor did she notice the crowds or hubbub around her. Similarly, one who has lakshya-bodha will not entertain self-defeating thoughts or give in to obstacles.

First of all, we must develop a clear understanding of what we want to achieve in life. We must also strive constantly to attain the goal. If these two are in place, everything else will follow naturally.

Likewise, when lakshya-bodha becomes firm, bad habits and weaknesses will naturally fall away. All the qualities needed to attain the goal will manifest gradually. Therefore, proper lakshya-bodha is of paramount importance.

Along the spiritual path, there may be many falls, but if one does fall, the important thing is to not remain there, lying on the ground. You must get up and put in effort to walk further.

To realise our oneness with God may take our entire lifetime—it may take several lifetimes. You have to put in continuous effort. There is no other way. Everyone has to walk this one path. If you come upon an obstacle, you have to surmount it.

If we dedicate our life to a higher purpose, such as realising God, then all attachments will wither away and fall off. God is a state wherein there is no duality. When there is only oneness, where is the scope for attachment or non-attachment? The essence of Sanatana Dharma is to see Narayana in nara–to see God in all of humanity–and serve Him. You will also come to this state.